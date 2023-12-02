Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISCV. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 213.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 837.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSEARCA ISCV opened at $54.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.89. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $60.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

