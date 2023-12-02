Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth $3,338,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.4 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.