Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Moderna by 7.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Moderna by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,025,000 after purchasing an additional 210,985 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Moderna by 9.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at $1,617,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 51.7% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,694,850.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,574,187 shares in the company, valued at $177,867,389.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $59,721.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,592.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,694,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,574,187 shares in the company, valued at $177,867,389.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,530 shares of company stock worth $12,500,882 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $79.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.01. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.