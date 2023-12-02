Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000.

AOM opened at $40.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.67. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

