Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,645 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Sempra by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,930 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,450,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,882,085,000 after buying an additional 404,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,000,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,712,000 after buying an additional 212,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,735,000 after buying an additional 125,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $73.20 on Friday. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $84.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average of $71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sempra’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

