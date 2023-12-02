Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,025 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

A opened at $128.79 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

