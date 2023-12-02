Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 36,411 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,411 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 132.5% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.21 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.0633 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

