Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,823 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after acquiring an additional 322,612,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,916,000 after acquiring an additional 261,656 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after buying an additional 3,115,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Corteva by 52.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after buying an additional 3,438,104 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,084 shares of company stock valued at $201,467 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Corteva Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $67.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average is $52.37.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

