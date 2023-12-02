KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Short Interest Update

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,440,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the October 31st total of 48,390,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

KeyCorp Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of KEY opened at $13.23 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in KeyCorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after buying an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,457 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

