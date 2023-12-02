Keyera (TSE:KEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.30

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$34.30 and last traded at C$34.17, with a volume of 3592546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.99.

A number of research firms have commented on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Keyera from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.95. The firm has a market cap of C$7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.17). Keyera had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 1.9167637 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Keyera’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

