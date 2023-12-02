Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 427,536 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $18,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $137.88 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.