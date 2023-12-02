Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Purchased by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,899,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777,683 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.61% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KZR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KZR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock remained flat at $0.84 on Friday. 1,450,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,302. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.83 and a quick ratio of 13.83. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $7.61.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

