KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Short Interest Update

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the October 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.0 days.

KGHM Polska Miedz Stock Performance

Shares of KGHPF stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $32.80.

About KGHM Polska Miedz

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the production and sale of copper, precious metals, and other metallurgical products in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver in bullion bar and granule forms; gold bars; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

