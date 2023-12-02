KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Short Interest Update

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the October 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.0 days.
KGHM Polska Miedz Stock Performance
Shares of KGHPF stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $32.80.
About KGHM Polska Miedz
