Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $33,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

