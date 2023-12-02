Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Position Trimmed by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,510 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth about $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 103.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 15,056 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 647,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 14,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

KC stock remained flat at $4.37 during trading on Friday. 1,998,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,373. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

