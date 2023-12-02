Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,664 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 254,185 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 76,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,262 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KGC. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins started coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CSFB upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.84.

KGC stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.98. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

