KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.59

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.59 and traded as low as $5.31. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 91,389 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KNOP

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $183.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.79 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNOP. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 14.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.