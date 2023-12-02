Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,636 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.67% of Krystal Biotech worth $54,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 50.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 193.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $3,180,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,599,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,466,979.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.94. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.81 and a 12 month high of $132.68.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8500.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

