L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $211.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LHX. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.88.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $194.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $230.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 58.61%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

