La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.33 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

La-Z-Boy Stock Up 1.1 %

LZB opened at $35.57 on Friday. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $141,400.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $120,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,561,000 after buying an additional 180,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,055,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,109,000 after buying an additional 70,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,125,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,516,000 after buying an additional 53,595 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,990,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,994,000 after buying an additional 61,055 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,893,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,487,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

