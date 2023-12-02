LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lowered its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LegalZoom.com

In other news, Director Dipan Patel sold 2,094,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $19,999,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,099,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,204,933.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,963.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dipan Patel sold 2,094,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $19,999,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,099,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,204,933.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,037,988 shares of company stock valued at $382,782,276 in the last three months. 44.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. 1,696,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,848. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.09 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.28%. Research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut LegalZoom.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

