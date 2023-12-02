Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Lennar worth $50,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $131.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.28. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $84.51 and a 1-year high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.89.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

