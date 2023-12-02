Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

LXEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LXEO opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega purchased 454,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,157,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,733,853. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

