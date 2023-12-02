Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.74) EPS.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Up 20.7 %

LXEO opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lexeo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega bought 454,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,157,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,733,853. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

