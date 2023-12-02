Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.60

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04), with a volume of 1041239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

Lexington Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.74.

Lexington Gold Company Profile

Lexington Gold Ltd engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

