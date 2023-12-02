Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.53 and last traded at $36.64. 3,594,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 6,742,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LI. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.72.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Li Auto

Li Auto Trading Down 1.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Li Auto by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Li Auto by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Li Auto

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.