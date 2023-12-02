LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Update

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the October 31st total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Price Performance

NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $6.40 on Friday. LifeVantage has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $8.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.74.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $51.36 million during the quarter.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Insider Transactions at LifeVantage

In other news, Director Michael A. Beindorff sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LifeVantage news, Director Michael A. Beindorff sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darwin Lewis acquired 4,124 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $28,620.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,491.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFVN. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LifeVantage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

