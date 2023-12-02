Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.47

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.47 and last traded at $88.30, with a volume of 536276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.90.

LNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Light & Wonder has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.41.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.92 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Light & Wonder news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $101,127.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $160,742.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,789 shares in the company, valued at $828,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,127.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 3.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 28.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

