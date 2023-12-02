Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.67

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.67 and traded as low as $42.33. Linamar shares last traded at $42.42, with a volume of 14,436 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LIMAF. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Linamar in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Linamar from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Linamar alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LIMAF

Linamar Trading Up 0.7 %

About Linamar

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.63.

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.