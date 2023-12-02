Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,605,000 after acquiring an additional 63,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,594,000 after purchasing an additional 59,991 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,675,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,743,000 after buying an additional 508,198 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,894,000 after buying an additional 45,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ LECO opened at $201.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.92 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.48.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

