Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $411.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $302.17 and a 52-week high of $416.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.78. The company has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

