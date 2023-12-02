Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 14,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 195,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Lion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lion Group by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 44,654 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lion Group by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 137,468 shares in the last quarter.

Lion Group Trading Down 14.8 %

NASDAQ LGHL opened at $1.04 on Friday. Lion Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

