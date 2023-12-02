Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Announces Earnings Results

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Lizhi had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $58.27 million for the quarter.

Lizhi Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIZI opened at $2.65 on Friday. Lizhi has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23.

Institutional Trading of Lizhi

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIZI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lizhi by 65.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lizhi in the first quarter worth $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lizhi in the first quarter worth $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Lizhi by 300.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lizhi in the first quarter worth $29,000. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lizhi

Lizhi Inc operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers LIZHI App, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

