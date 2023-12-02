Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $58.27 million during the quarter. Lizhi had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 1.69%.

Lizhi Stock Performance

Shares of Lizhi stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.64. Lizhi has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Institutional Trading of Lizhi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIZI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lizhi by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lizhi in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lizhi in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Lizhi by 300.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lizhi in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi Inc operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers LIZHI App, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

