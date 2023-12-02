Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $49,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 28,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $449.50 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

