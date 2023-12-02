Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires 1,676 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 26.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 33.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 79.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.78. 331,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,076. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cabot from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBT

About Cabot

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.