Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires 2,085 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 207,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,702,000 after acquiring an additional 151,341 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZPN traded up $9.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.14. The company had a trading volume of 239,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.98. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.32 and a twelve month high of $247.96.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.00.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

