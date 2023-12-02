Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires 22,269 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,269 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.07% of Flowers Foods worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. State Street Corp grew its position in Flowers Foods by 206.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $38,880,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,383,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,321,000 after buying an additional 1,010,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,165,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,235,000 after buying an additional 988,809 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth $20,253,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.42.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 143.75%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

