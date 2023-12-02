Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires 778 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 412.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

AGCO stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,994. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $109.81 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day moving average is $122.74.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 7.54%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

