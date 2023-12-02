Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires New Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.10% of Sensient Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Mirova boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,138,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,010,000 after buying an additional 102,240 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider E. Craig Mitchell sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total value of $149,673.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SXT traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.72. 217,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.22. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $79.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.85.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.77%.

SXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

