Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires Shares of 41,024 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 49.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,288,000 after buying an additional 6,525,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $409,603,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $521,017,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 83.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,925,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,107,000 after buying an additional 4,502,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 144.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,204,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

Nutrien Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:NTR traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $55.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.18.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

