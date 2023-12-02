Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Boosts Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.19. The company had a trading volume of 433,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,284. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $196.57.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

