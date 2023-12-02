Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys 392 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after buying an additional 5,300,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after buying an additional 280,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,732,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,569,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,221,000 after buying an additional 33,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $4.24 on Friday, reaching $241.22. 419,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,526. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $351.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.65 and a 200 day moving average of $255.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

