Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys 5,332 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eBay by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,220,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,068,197 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,023,530,000 after acquiring an additional 122,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,755,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $524,005,000 after acquiring an additional 88,588 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,523,016 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $466,906,000 after acquiring an additional 157,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,834,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $394,814,000 after acquiring an additional 202,778 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.73. 6,022,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,547,365. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.