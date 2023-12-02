Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Cuts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,550,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 99,860.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,488,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,521 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,348,000 after acquiring an additional 759,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,935,000 after acquiring an additional 625,179 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.35.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 2.9 %

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.94. 1,174,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,405. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.81.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

