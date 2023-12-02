Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Cuts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,965,000 after purchasing an additional 63,872 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,788,000 after purchasing an additional 338,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,490,000 after purchasing an additional 809,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.79. 3,616,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,494,129. The firm has a market cap of $200.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.39. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

