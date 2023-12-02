Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Cuts Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,071,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,947,000 after acquiring an additional 774,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,367,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 110.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,342,000 after buying an additional 658,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $118,537,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:FLT traded up $11.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.63. The company had a trading volume of 971,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,227. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.08 and a 1-year high of $278.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

