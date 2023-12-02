Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Cuts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.84. 1,497,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,935. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $172.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.71. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Worldwide

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.