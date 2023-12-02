Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 34,844 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.3% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $467.65. 36,931,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,514,928. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $453.36 and a 200-day moving average of $435.95. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,447.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,106 shares of company stock valued at $63,015,982. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

