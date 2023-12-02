Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Decreases Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Trimble by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 42.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Price Performance

Trimble stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.47. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $62.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.41 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $129,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,356 shares in the company, valued at $10,763,849.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,664 shares of company stock worth $707,889. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TRMB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

